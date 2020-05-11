Varney: Democrats using coronavirus to push 'economic nonsense'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, in his latest “My Take,” argues the Democrats are using coronavirus to tout socialist “schemes,” pushing to hand out additional funding to financially-struggling Americans.

“It’s the worst of ideas, at the worst of times,” he said. “Free money for everyone. Just as we're trying to get back to work, the left proposes $2,000 a month for every adult. You may have thought that this kind of ‘universal income’ scheme bit the dust in the primaries, but no, it’s back. Just one more way the socialists try to stick us with economic nonsense.”

Varney said Senators Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris and Ed Markey all want to enforce the extra $2,000 a month, until the pandemic is over, to every American of 18 years of age.

“If that’s not vote-buying, I don’t know what is,” he said.

But Varney said this plan to give away $50,000 a year for Americans to stay home most likely will not prompt them to get back the work.

“The left doesn't want you to work for your own income,” he said. “They want you dependent on a government handout, which they control!”

Another big question in the mass allocation of funding, Varney said, is where the money is coming from.

“The socialists pretend that the rich will pay, or we'll just print more money,” he said. “This is economic fantasy land. Wealth confiscation trashes the Constitution. Money printing on a vast scale invites inflation. Socialism really is dangerous for your financial health.”

“Somebody has to point out that America’s world-beating economy was created by energetic people going to work, not handouts that encourage people to stay home and live off the government,” he said.

According to Varney, the Democrats have “big spending plans” including Speaker Pelosi’s multi-trillion-dollar spending plan and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s movement for a general strike. Varney said along with the $2,000-a-month “scheme,” Democrats are moving towards taxing the rich and making Americans government-dependent.

“They want to salvage political power from an economy wrecked by a government-ordered shutdown,” he said. “This is not going away. It’s only a matter of time before Joe Biden comes up with his own free money program. The left will try very hard not to let this crisis go to waste."