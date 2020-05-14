Varney: Obama White House, Biden dragged America through the dirt

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, in his latest “My Take,” argues that Obama’s White House, including Joe Biden, has been dragging the U.S. through the mud, as more information on the beginnings of the Russia investigation is being revealed.

“Thirty-nine Obama officials made 49 requests to unmask Gen. Flynn. A little excessive perhaps?” he said. “No... Not when you see Gen. Flynn as the key to reversing the election you just lost. Of course, they went after him. But amazingly, NBC and ABC didn't cover it. CBS gave it 50 seconds. Extraordinary isn't it? The crew that dragged our country through the dirt for three years turns silent.”

Varney said this isn’t over for Joe Biden, who was found as a Gen. Flynn unmasker. According to Varney, he was in the room but at first denied knowing anything about it, only then to admit, “all normal procedures were followed.”

“The whole thing was a ‘distraction,’ he says,” Varney said. “No, it’s not. Joe Biden was one of those high officials who launched the Flynn take-down... Why did Joe unmask Flynn eight days before leaving office? What does he think about the leak of Flynn’s name to the Washington Post?”

Varney pointed out that leaking national security secrets is a crime, so it’s unclear if “normal procedures” were really followed.

“You can't run for the presidency if you can't come clean about your role in undermining the president you are now trying to replace!” he said. “And you have to consider the disgraceful treatment of Gen. Flynn. He's still dangling in the wind.”

Varney said the judge on the case has called on an anti-Trump lawyer to retry the “whole thing,” which could be very “convenient” for Biden.

“It could drag on past the election, effectively shielding Joe from embarrassment,” he said. “It wasn't Mr. Trump who dragged America through the dirt, it was the top officials in the Obama White House and that includes Joe Biden.”

