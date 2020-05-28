Varney: There’s no stopping America’s economic recovery

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, in his latest “My Take,” argues America is seeing economic recovery and it won’t go into reverse.

“There's no stopping it now: the economy is clearly on the road to recovery,” Varney said.

While the economic numbers for April and May are “terrible,” Varney said that’s only looking in the “rearview mirror.”

“All 50 states have now relaxed their restrictions,” he said. “They will all move through phases one, two and three until at some point, you can wear a mask, keep your distance and do pretty much what you like. Go to work and spend your money.”

Varney said it’s hard to imagine America’s economy going into reverse.

“This is America. A vast continent. It’s always been driven by the animal spirits of capitalism,” he said. “That’s why businesses across the country are opening in defiance of the lockdown rules. We're not Europeans who meekly bow to the bureaucratic elites. We're not communist China living in fear of the politburo.”

Varney said Americans are back to driving, shopping, flying and even booking cruises. He believes we will soon see drastically different numbers.

“Don't assume that because we are itching for growth, that we are callous: we are all aware that 100,000 people have died because of COVID-19,” Varney added. “We are aware of the vulnerability of the elderly and those with underlying conditions.”

Varney pointed to Wall Street Journal editorial page deputy director Dan Henninger who wrote Thursday, “The U.S. is willing to shut down for three months, but that’s about it.”

The media will always have an anxious mood, Varney believes.

“They hate the president and use the virus to undermine his reelection,” Varney said. “But that’s not the mood of the country, not as I see it. Where are the New Yorkers or Michiganders or Californians clamoring to keep the lockdown in place? ‘Lock me down please!’ I don't see 'em.”

Varney said he sees the U.S. “busting out all over.”

He pointed to the Bob Dylan lyrics: "Come congressmen, senators heed to the call! Don't stand in the doorway, don't block up the hall. For he that gets hurt will be he who has stalled. There's a battle outside and it’s raging. It'll soon shake your windows and rattle your walls. For the times, they are a-changin.’"

“I was singing that as a kid in the ‘60s and now I’m an old guy singing it in the 2020's!” Varney added.

