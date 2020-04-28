Varney: Democrats committing coronavirus abuse

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, in his latest “My Take,” argues that Democrats are using the coronavirus to their political advantage.

“I guess this is politics 101: How to use the virus to get what you want when you can’t get it at the ballot box,” he said. “I’ll call it virus abuse.”

In Illinois, Varney said, Gov. J.B. Pritzker is prompting for $40 billion in taxpayer money to be reallocated to states in need of coronavirus relief, but $10 billion would be going towards retired government worker pensions.

“What’s that got to do with the virus?” he asked. “Their pension problem has been festering for decades but now they’re using the virus as an excuse to grab your money.”

Varney said Speaker Pelosi is using the coronavirus to push “universal income schemes” where every adult in America receives a monthly payment, “no strings attached.”

Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, suggested $2,000 a month should be administered on top of unemployment, welfare and treasury payments, Varney said, and Pelosi believes it’s “worthy of attention.”

“Please note: Universal income schemes have failed elsewhere and have been soundly rejected by voters,” Varney said. “But hey, why waste an opportunity to buy votes and dress it up as virus relief?”

As a political weapon, Varney said, coronavirus allows Joe Biden to avoid the sexual assault allegations he’s facing.

“He’s conveniently locked down in his house, free from any dangerous interaction with voters,” he said. “And when he does appear in the media, the network anchors don’t even mention the allegation!”

Varney said Democrats are also using the virus as a “club to beat up the president,” as Adam Schiff plans to hold hearings on Trump’s coronavirus policies right before the election.

“Please don’t tell me Mr. Schiff embodies objective analysis,” he said. “He’s a Democrat who detests the president and he’ll use the virus as an excuse to pour out his contempt. The left sees an opportunity. They were losing on the economy but then along came the virus.”

According to Varney, the bottom line is that some U.S. states have “messed up” their economies and are now attempting to use the virus as a means to “grab your money” to fix it.

“Some Democrats use the virus to buy votes with your money,” he said. “And which leftist can resist the temptation to use the virus as yet another excuse to show their extreme dislike of President Trump? It’s called virus abuse!"