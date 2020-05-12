Varney: Where’s the Biden candidacy enthusiasm?

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, in his latest “My Take,” argues that Joe Biden’s presidential campaign has been quiet while the coronavirus crisis continues.

“Joe Biden is stuck in his locked-down house,” he said. “You don't hear much from him. He hasn't held anything that might be called a press conference in a long time. And the problems that beset him are getting worse. Democrats are circling the wagons, but they have to be worried.”

Varney said an immediate problem Biden is facing is his involvement with the Russia investigation, as he sat in on the White House meeting with President Obama that “sowed the seeds.”

“So Joe was in on the plot,” he said. “And more documents will be revealed very soon. At some point, he will have to open up to some serious questioning. In a presidential election campaign, he can't clam-up forever.”

Another concern awaits in Biden’s anticipated choosing of a female running mate, who Varney said will have to side with him on Tara Read’s sexual assault allegations.

“That sets up the charge of gross hypocrisy: allegations against Republicans must be believed,” he said. “Allegations against Democrats can be, what, sidelined? Speaker Pelosi says she's not talking about it anymore. That’s not going to work.”

According to Varney, Biden lacks the ability to communicate while stuck in his basement. Varney said his plan for a virtual rally in Tampa, Florida was a “disaster” and he looked “lost.”

“Where is the enthusiasm for the Biden candidacy?” Varney asked. “I live in Trump-hating New Jersey. You'd think Joe would be getting enthusiastic support, but I haven't seen it,” he said. “Not a single bumper sticker or lawn sign. During the primaries, Bernie drew the crowds, not Joe. The party has not come together.”

Varney said it’s no wonder the Democrats are worried.

“But what are they going to do? Stick it out and go into the election that they desperately want to win with a flawed candidate? Or, somehow, push him aside and bring in somebody else?" he said. "That sounds really far-fetched, doesn't it? But this has been a tumultuous year, full of totally unforeseen events. Nothing is out of the question. Nothing. Just sayin'.”