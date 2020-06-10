Varney: MLB is shooting their sport in the foot

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, in his latest “My Take,” argues Major League Baseball should have plans to resume its season by now.

Continue Reading Below

“It could have been so good: baseball could have made July 4 its opening day,” Varney said. “But no. Unless there's a last-minute deal, and that's unlikely, they won't ‘play ball’ until late July or August. What a mistake.”

HOW MUCH MONEY DO MLB PLAYERS EARN?

The MLB season reopening has been delayed due to arguments between players and team-owners on how to split revenue from games played.

“50/50, 60/40, 80/20, doesn't matter. No deal,” Varney said. “Talk about shooting your sport in the foot!”

MLB WITHOUT FANS? WHY MIKE TROUT ENDORSES BASEBALL'S NEW NORMAL

Varney noted that other professional sports like basketball, hockey and football are resuming seasons.

“Basketball, very smartly, teams up with Disney to get something going. But not baseball,” he said. “It is exasperating to see a sport ignore the problems it already has, and to compound the error by keeping a shutdown going.”

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DIS WALT DISNEY COMPANY 122.22 -1.67 -1.34%

Varney said recruiting and ticket sales are issues the sport is facing.

“We've known for a long time that youth leagues struggle to bring in new players. They are the lifeblood of the game's future,” he said. “Sky-high ticket prices have long kept many fans out of the ballparks, and slow play hurts TV ratings.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Varney said some players are also resistant to playing due to fear of getting the coronavirus and wondered how they will be treated in the future.

“This year, July 4 falls on a Saturday: a perfect opening day,” Varney said. “A marching band or two, BBQ's, a Thunderbirds fly-past. Baseball! But not this year. What a mess. What a missed opportunity.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE