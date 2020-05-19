Expand / Collapse search
Varney: Joe Biden is a 'loose cannon' when he leaves his basement

'Democrats want him to stay locked down'

By FOXBusiness
Varney: Top Democrats see Biden floundering

FOX Business' Stuart Varney on Joe Biden's virtual address and the Democrats' attempt to protect him.

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, in his latest “My Take,” argues that the Democrats are protecting Joe Biden by keeping him safe in his basement while the coronavirus surges on.

But Varney said his most recent virtual appearance was “difficult” once again.

“Surely, Democrats are getting more and more nervous about their apparent presidential candidate,” he said.

Despite honking geese interrupting his address, Varney said Biden went to “extremes,” accusing Trump of “racist messages, verbal physical attacks and other acts of hate.”

“He's coming very close to Hillary Clinton’s 'deplorables' fiasco,” he said.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about the coronavirus in Wilmington, Del. March 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Varney said Biden and Speaker Pelosi then joined in on calling Trump names including “President Tweety” and “morbidly obese.”

President Obama tried to rescue Biden in his high school commencement address by insinuating that Trump “screwed up,” but Varney said he showed “no enthusiasm” for his former vice president.

“Top Democrats see their candidate floundering,” he said. “The media is trying to rescue him by not mentioning his gaffes, not reporting the honking geese and not asking him serious questions.”

Varney said Democrats and the media are protecting Biden by “reluctantly” supporting him while he’s safe from being a “loose cannon” at home in front of a prompter.

“Joe Biden is being protected,” he said. “But they can't protect him forever. At some point, he has to emerge. Democrats are not looking forward to that day. If he continues to make a mess of things, the calls to replace him with someone, anyone, will just get louder.”

