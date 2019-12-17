Varney: We the people don't want Trump impeached

The American people do not want the architect of their prosperity removed from office, FOX Business’ Stuart Varney argued in his latest “My Take.”

Continue Reading Below

“Do we the people want to remove President Trump from office before the election?” Varney asked.

TRUMP'S HOME-RUN WEEK DELIVERS EDGE IN 2020 RACE

Forgetting the polls which point in every direction, the politicians locked into their party line and the possibility of Trump being removed from office—because it is not going to happen—the American people do not want Trump removed, Varney suggested.

“Of course the Trump-haters will never change, but they are a small vocal minority. The great American middle is not happy with the impeachment tantrum in D.C. The Democrats have made a political mistake. They’ve let their strident left wing run the whole emotional show,” Varney said.

JOHN STOSSEL: TRUMP IMPEACHMENT -- CONGRESS, LIBERAL MEDIA OBSESS WHILE $23 TRILLION IN PROBLEMS IS FORGOTTEN

Speaker Pelosi is pressuring her party’s moderates to vote yes on impeachment and while most will, it may ultimately cost them their seats in 2020 and cost the Democrats the House, he argued. Democrats have not been pressured like this since they pushed through Obamacare and promptly lost the House, Varney noted.

Despite this, these are prosperous times. Jobs are secure, 401(k)s are up, incomes are rising and homes are gaining value, according to Varney.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

“Yet you’re being told by the Trump haters that you must hate him too. That you must defend civilization as we know it by overturning the last election just months before the next one,” he said.

Varney characterized it as a “classic political misread.” The American people do not want President Trump to be removed from office, he said.

“That may not be crystal clear now, but it will be when we get the chance to vote on this president 11 months from now,” Varney concluded.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS