Varney: Cancel culture has become a 'farce'

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, in his latest “My Take,” argues that it's hard to take some cancel culture seriously.

“The cancel culture has become a farce,” Varney said. “It has gone to such extremes! Are we supposed to take some of this stuff seriously?”

VARNEY: STATUE TOPPLING IS THE TIP OF THE ICEBERG

Varney pointed to recent examples of calls from this movement.

“Change the national anthem to a Woody Guthrie song,” he said. “Remove the statues of George Washington. Remove all statues and images of Jesus. Topple the statue of Hans Christian Heg and throw it into a lake! He was an abolitionist and died fighting to end slavery! This happened in Madison, Wisconsin. And in today's Los Angeles Times: an op-ed with this headline: ‘Want to tear down insidious monuments to racism and segregation? Bulldoze L.A.’s freeways.’”

VARNEY: ‘CANCEL CULTURE’ GROWS ACROSS US

Varney believes those who disagree with the radical behavior have "no voice."

“Because it’s so extreme, so far out on the fringe. But it’s thrown at you constantly,” he said. “And I believe it's curdling the national mood. I simply can't believe that America sits back and accepts the trashing of our history. But those who object have no voice. We've been saying this for weeks: Where is the leadership from business executives, politicians from both sides of the aisle, state governors, big-city mayors, Joe Biden?”

Varne said their silence is not helping.

“America is going into the summer in an angry mood. Not good,” he said.

