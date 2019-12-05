Varney rips world leaders at NATO reception: This is an occasion worthy of Trump's famous counter punches

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, in his latest “My Take,” ripped world leaders over their behavior towards President Trump during a cocktail party at the NATO summit.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron were caught on camera and appeared to be laughing and “mocking” Trump.

“They seemed so suave, superior,” Varney said. “Looking down on our president. The elites are good at that.”

In a breakdown of the event, Varney said, Trudeau stood front and center. In Canada, Trudeau’s approval rating is tanking, he said, and the country’s economy consistently “under-performs” America.

“Maybe he's trying to recover from the humiliation of being forced to admit that Canada is not even close to paying its fair share to NATO,” Varney said.

In the video, across from Trudeau stood Macron, who has since returned to Paris to brace for a "full-scale general strike tomorrow,” Varney said.

“France will shut down,” he said. “As Macron's approval rate sinks to new lows.”

Sister of disgraced Prince Andrew, Princess Anne, stood to the left of Macron and Trudeau “nodding away.” Varney added her brother has been banished from public life.

“Does she think that’s funny?” he said.

Boris Johnson also joined in on the “merriment,” and Varney said he can’t imagine why.

“Doesn't he want a trade deal with the president he's apparently laughing at?” he said. “No wonder President Trump abruptly canceled his closing news conference and left town.”

Varney said maybe the president returned to America to handle the “insulting treatment” of his son, Barron, during Stanford University professor Pamela Karlan’s impeachment hearing.

Barron Trump is 13 years old, and Karlan “sarcastically” invoked his name, Varney said.

“Would you believe some in the crowd laughed?” he said. “Fox News reports that professor Karlan crossed the street to avoid walking past a Trump hotel. A constitutional scholar, no less!”

Varney said this occasion calls for one of Trump’s famous “counter punches.”

“We shouldn’t have long to wait,” he said.