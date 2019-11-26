Varney: As Democrats bicker, Trump supporters will sit smug this Thanksgiving

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney argued Trump supporters can be quietly smug at the dinner table this Thanksgiving, enjoying a prosperous economy while Democrats defend socialism, in his latest “My Take.”

Continue Reading Below

Will you talk about politics around the dinner table this Thanksgiving?

“My answer is the same as it’s always been. Of course, politics will be discussed. It’s a free speech Turkey Day at my house,” Varney said. To date nobody has stormed out in tears, he added.

MORE AMERICANS ARE CONSIDERING A MEAT-FREE THANKSGIVING. HERE'S WHY

Varney suggested that this year Trump-haters may get a little “fatigued” after their constant foot-stomping over Russia, obstruction of justice, and the supposed Ukrainian quid pro quo.

“Maybe they are beginning to realize that hatred brings a backlash. The Trump haters are not gaining ground. All those hours of turgid impeachment hearings have actually produced some sympathy for the president,” Varney said.

While Varney suggested Trump will not be getting much sympathy from coastal elites, in the rest of the country he senses a shift in public opinion. The noise in Washington is being drowned out by prosperity he added.

WARREN RIPS BLOOMBERG, ACCUSES HIM OF TRYING TO 'BUY THE NOMINATION'

“We’ll be sitting around the dinner table in a full-employment economy, driving with cheap gas, and spending out rising incomes. Doesn’t that make for a little more civility?” Varney asked.

While Trump supporters will be giving thanks for their burgeoning prosperity, Varney argued that Democrats will have to defend a party that hates billionaires, which may soon be led by a billionaire. If Michael Bloomberg does not win the nomination, Varney suggested it will be a socialist “spouting economic nonsense.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

“Have fun defending that. Trump supporters will have a field day,” he said.

The tide has turned and as Trump haters fade, his supporters will be able to sit back instead of having to play defense at the dinner table, Varney said.

“There’s broad agreement around out table that we’re thankful to be celebrating a prosperous constitutional republic. We’re pretty happy with the way our country is going,” Varney said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS