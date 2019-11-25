More Americans are considering a meat-free Thanksgiving. Here's why

Nearly one-third of Americans are thinking about ditching meat this Thanksgiving as prices for the treasured bird hit a record low.

According to research from The Meatless Farm Co, a plant-based food company, this shift in attitude toward meat is mostly being driven by a younger generation of Americans who are concerned about their personal health.

“Being mindful of how we live and eat has become a priority in today’s world and the numbers reveal a huge shift towards plant-based eating in the U.S.," said Kasper Vesth, general manager of The Meatless Farm Co., North America. "Plant-based diets are currently very topical, however for many people it isn’t a fad or about giving up meat altogether, it’s about finding a balance that is healthy, tasty and good for the planet.”

A study conducted by market research firm Dynata on behalf of Meatless Farm found that nearly 60 percent of people are considering going meat-free due to health concerns over meat or the positive health benefits of a plant-based diet. The firm surveyed 1,000 Americans across a variety of age groups.

Meanwhile, roughly 14 percent cited animal welfare as a driving factor. Another 14 percent said weight loss, and 13 percent cited the environment, according to the study.

However, the study also indicated that one's willingness to consider going meat-free for Thanksgiving declines with age.

While 45 percent of Americans between the ages of 25-34 are the most likely to consider a meat-free Thanksgiving, only 39 percent of Americans between the ages of 35-44 would consider ditching turkey. Not even 17 percent of Americans between the ages of 55 and 64 would consider the change.

Ironically, the study comes as retail prices of turkey this season hit a record low. This year, it costs $20.80 for a 16-pound bird – or roughly $1.30 per pound – which is a 4 percent decrease from last year, according to a survey by the American Farm Bureau Federation.

The results show turkey prices are at the lowest since 2010 when the same size bird cost $17.66.

The Meatless Farm Co. launched in the United Kingdom in 2018 before expanding into Canada and Europe followed by the United States in 2019.

The company entered the United States market through a partnership with Whole Foods Market.

