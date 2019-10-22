Varney: Climate change is a Trojan horse for the socialist agenda

Today begins the legal assault on fossil fuels.

The climate warriors are not doing that well with voters, so they've gone to court. New York’s attorney general is suing Exxon Mobil. The trial begins today, and it is, in fact, a Soviet-style show trial—purely political. This is how "progressives" foist their views on the rest of us when they can't win votes.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % XOM EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 69.23 +0.49 +0.71%

The Wall Street Journal says the trial centers on Exxon’s public estimate of the future cost of a carbon tax versus its internal estimate of the "greenhouse-gas" cost.

Got that? Of course not.

You're not meant to understand the minutiae of legalisms. No -- you're just supposed to believe that big oil is bad. That will be the take-away from this charade: big oil lies, so, take 'em to the cleaners. Take their money. Ruin them.

Of course, it’s the lawyers who will walk away with the real money, and then they'll say “we saved the planet!"

This is what happens when "progressives" use the courts for their own political purposes. Injustice and lousy economics is what you get.

Where the “progress” in ruining the energy is companies that fuel America’s prosperity.

What do you think $10 gas would do to "working families"? Cause that’s what we're going to get if the "progressives" get their way.

We should also tell you that in Massachusetts, the attorney general is thinking about suing Exxon because there's no climate change warning on gas pumps!

Here's the bottom line: the left has latched on to climate change. The issue is a Trojan horse. They scream about the end of the world and use the scare for Socialists to take over the economy. The Exxon show trial is just a part of the whole sorry mess.

