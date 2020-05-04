Varney: Coronavirus-struck America hasn't turned on Trump

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, in his latest “My Take,” argues that even though the U.S. has been battered by the coronavirus, Americans are still in support of President Trump.

“In the face of disastrous economic numbers, tragic loss of life, a national lockdown and harsh media criticism, you may have thought that America would turn on the president,” he said. “After all, if you're stuck at home and all you see is the negative side of things, it’s tough to be positive. Taking out your frustration on the president is understandable.”

But according to an April Gallup Poll, Varney said Trump is getting 49 percent approval which is up by six points in one week – his “best level ever.”

Independents are really the driving factor in his ratings, Varney said, since they’ve given Trump 47 percent approval, up from 39 percent in early April.

Varney said the “insulting behavior” of reporters at the president’s press briefings “turned people off” and their attempts to hurt Trump only hurt the media itself.

“The desperate attempts to make him look bad, actually made him look good!” he said.

Democrats like Joe Biden, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have all publicly misread America’s capabilities during a crisis, Varney argued.

“Joe Biden, criticizing from his basement. Speaker Pelosi, delaying help for small business. AOC, happy at mass unemployment,” he said. “They painted a negative picture of America in crisis – that we would buckle under the strain and see things the way the media and the coastal elites want us to see our country and our president. That was a misreading of America.”

Varney said more Americans are eager to get out of their homes and enjoy the spring weather, and the same applies to getting back to work.

“People see the other side and they want to get to it fast,” he said. “The negatives hold us back. Optimism pushes us forward.”

Varney pointed out that over the weekend Warren Buffet held a virtual shareholder meeting where he said, “we've faced tougher problems and the American miracle, the American magic, has always prevailed.”

“He is going to turn 90 in August. He's been around the block a few times,” Varney said. “And he's right about the virus. Pessimism, the endless search for negatives for political reasons, holds us back. The American magic, as Buffet puts it, carries us through to the other side."