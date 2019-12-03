Varney: The Monarchy will survive Prince Andrew, but should tighten its belt

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney argued Prince Andrew’s scandalous involvement with Jeffrey Epstein will not be enough to sink the British monarchy, but the Royal Family may need to tighten the purse strings for the “hangers-on,” in his latest “My Take.”

“He showed no remorse, little sympathy for Epstein’s victims [and] no apology,” he said.

Andrew is at the center of the monarchy’s current scandal due to his relationship with convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and accusations of him having sex with an underage girl, Varney noted.

“I’m often asked why the Brits keep going with a monarchy that’s gone through scandals roughly once a decade for hundreds of years. My answer is that the system works,” Varney said.

The monarchy offers stability and is deeply embedded in the British psyche, he said, adding that he doesn’t believe a republic would work there.

“I would suggest a streamlined Royal Family. Don’t do away with the pomp and ceremony and don’t do away with the monarch’s constitutional position, but certainly get rid of the hangers-on,” Varney said.

Andrew reportedly receives an annual salary of $300,000, with some of that coming from the British taxpayer, and there are surely other royals relying on the national budget, Varney said. He argued that they needed to “tighten the belt.”

“The House of Windsor will survive this, as it has survived an abdication, a royal divorce, and the death of Princess Diana,” Varney concluded.

