Buckingham Palace reportedly nervous ahead of Prince Andrew accuser interview

"There's only one of us telling the truth," Virginia Giuffre says.

By FOXBusiness
FOX Business’ David Asman discusses the royal family and Prince Andrew not being invited to the Queen’s NATO reception with President Trump and other world leaders. This comes after the prince’s ‘disastrous’ BBC interview and increased scrutiny over his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. video

Prince Andrew not invited to Queen's NATO reception after Epstein controversy

Buckingham Palace is reportedly feeling the pressure a day before one of Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew's accusers' interview goes live.

An interview with Virginia Giuffre, who claims she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew three times at the age of 17 in 2001 and 2002, will air in an hour-long special on BBC's "Panorama" Monday evening.

Earlier this month, the prince had "categorically" denied the accusations outright, telling BBC Newsnight's Emily Maitlis that the alleged incidents "never happened."

This March 28, 2017 image provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein. (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP)

PRINCE ANDREW TOSSED FROM BUCKINGHAM PALACE

"It was a really scary time in my life,” Giuffre says in the interview. "He knows what happened, I know what happened. And there's only one of us telling the truth."

A source close to the Royal Family told British tabloid The Sun that the anxiety at Buckingham Palace over what she will say during Monday's broadcast is palpable.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York attends the Endurance event on day 3 of the Royal Windsor Horse Show in Windsor Great Park on May 15, 2015 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"Everyone is on tenterhooks especially after the backlash to the Duke's 'Newsnight' interview – no one saw the fall-out from that coming, especially the Duke," the source said.

FBI ANGLING TO INTERVIEW EPSTEIN PAL PRINCE ANDREW: REPORT

"It's fair to say everyone is nervously chewing their lips at Buckingham Palace to see what she will say."

Prince Andrew has since been stripped of his royal duties over the accusations.

Epstein was found hanging in his cell from an apparent suicide while awaiting sex trafficking charges in New York in August.

