Buckingham Palace reportedly nervous ahead of Prince Andrew accuser interview

Buckingham Palace is reportedly feeling the pressure a day before one of Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew's accusers' interview goes live.

An interview with Virginia Giuffre, who claims she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew three times at the age of 17 in 2001 and 2002, will air in an hour-long special on BBC's "Panorama" Monday evening.

Earlier this month, the prince had "categorically" denied the accusations outright, telling BBC Newsnight's Emily Maitlis that the alleged incidents "never happened."

"It was a really scary time in my life,” Giuffre says in the interview. "He knows what happened, I know what happened. And there's only one of us telling the truth."

A source close to the Royal Family told British tabloid The Sun that the anxiety at Buckingham Palace over what she will say during Monday's broadcast is palpable.

"Everyone is on tenterhooks especially after the backlash to the Duke's 'Newsnight' interview – no one saw the fall-out from that coming, especially the Duke," the source said.

"It's fair to say everyone is nervously chewing their lips at Buckingham Palace to see what she will say."

Prince Andrew has since been stripped of his royal duties over the accusations.

Epstein was found hanging in his cell from an apparent suicide while awaiting sex trafficking charges in New York in August.

