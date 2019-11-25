Varney: Bloomberg has thrown Democrats into ‘even more chaos’

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney argued that Michael Bloomberg entering the 2020 presidential race will instigate chaos in his latest "My Take."

“Ironic, isn’t it?” Varney said. “The party who hates billionaires has been taken over by a multi-billionaire.”

Although Bloomberg hasn’t quite “taken over” yet, Varney said a man worth $50 billion who has spent more on political ads than “any other candidate combined” is going to make a big impact.

“I don't know whether a 77-year-old, anti-gun New Yorker can win the Democrat nomination or the presidential election, but he has taken a buzz saw to the party and split it down the middle,” he said.

And Varney doesn’t think this can be good for the Democrats.

Candidates Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders have both built their campaigns around getting rid of billionaires. Now, Varney said, they’re running against “Bloomberg’s mountain of money.”

“It’s open warfare with Warren and Sanders,” he said. “But money talks in politics.”

Varney said this can’t make Joe Biden happy, either. Joe Biden as a moderate “occupies the center,” but according to Varney, his campaign is “lackluster and he’s not raising much money,”

“Overnight, Bloomberg has taken over the middle ground,” he said.

Bloomberg’s strategy is “unusual, but very smart,” Varney said. “He'll enter the race deliberately late. He'll let his competitors tear each other apart and spend their money, and then jump into Super Tuesday in March.”

On Super Tuesday, California and 14 other states will hold primary votes, which Varney believes Bloomberg’s billions will have a great impact on.

Also around March 2020, there may be an impeachment trial in the Senate. Varney said this means Senators Warren, Sanders, Klobuchar, Booker and Harris would not be on the campaign trail, but in DC “passing judgment on the president.”

Varney said it’s hard to believe that Democrats would even welcome this.

“I can't see the supporters of Warren and Sanders suddenly jumping ship for the $50 billion man,” he said. “I can't see rural moderates getting behind a candidate who has no time for guns. I can't see southerners or Midwesterners supporting a climate warrior.”

Bloomberg doesn’t just split the Democratic Party, Varney said, but he throws it into “even more chaos.”

So no matter who leads, according to Varney, the party “remains at war with itself.”

“Bloomberg has opened the door to a Trump win in 2020,” he said.