Varney: Election of the century in the making for 2020

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney said the "election of the century" could be brewing in his latest "My Take." He argued that Joe Biden is opening the door for Michael Bloomberg.

"The Democrat presidential race is chaotic. 18 candidates, a fading Joe Biden, un-electable socialists Warren and Sanders. Extreme policy divisions! And here comes the $52 billion man,” Varney said.

Citing a Monmouth poll, Varney explained that over the last five months, Joe Biden’s standing in the polls has diminished. He fell from 32 percent support in June to 23 percent support now in November. It’s getting worse by the day Varney added.

Money talks in politics and Bloomberg has enough of it to throw around a few billion dollars without noticing, Varney said.

“He doesn’t scare the moderate Democrat base. He’s not going to throw the country into recession with some wild climate experiment,” Varney said for the billionaire businessman.

Varney said that, given his background, he may not win the presidency, but he has a “good shot” at being the Democrats’ nominee in 2020.

“Wouldn’t that be something? Trump vs. Bloomberg in 2020. Now that would be the election of the century,” Varney concluded.

