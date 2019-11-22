Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

2020 Campaign

Varney: Election of the century in the making for 2020

Trump vs. Bloomberg could become a reality. "Wouldn't that be something?" asked Stuart Varney

By FOXBusiness
close
FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on the 2020 Democratic field and the potential for matchup of Donald Trump and Michael Bloomberg in 2020 as the Democratic Party remains split.video

Varney: Biden is opening the door for a Bloomberg nomination

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on the 2020 Democratic field and the potential for matchup of Donald Trump and Michael Bloomberg in 2020 as the Democratic Party remains split.

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney said the "election of the century" could be brewing in his latest "My Take." He argued that Joe Biden is opening the door for Michael Bloomberg.

Continue Reading Below

"The Democrat presidential race is chaotic. 18 candidates, a fading Joe Biden, un-electable socialists Warren and Sanders. Extreme policy divisions! And here comes the $52 billion man,” Varney said.

WHAT WOULD A WEALTH TAX MEAN FOR NON-BILLIONAIRES?

Citing a Monmouth poll, Varney explained that over the last five months, Joe Biden’s standing in the polls has diminished. He fell from 32 percent support in June to 23 percent support now in November. It’s getting worse by the day Varney added.

GOOGLE TAKES A STAND ON POLITICAL ADS

Money talks in politics and Bloomberg has enough of it to throw around a few billion dollars without noticing, Varney said.

“He doesn’t scare the moderate Democrat base. He’s not going to throw the country into recession with some wild climate experiment,” Varney said for the billionaire businessman.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Varney said that, given his background, he may not win the presidency, but he has a “good shot” at being the Democrats’ nominee in 2020.

“Wouldn’t that be something? Trump vs. Bloomberg in 2020. Now that would be the election of the century,” Varney concluded.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS