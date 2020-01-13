Varney: Billionaire Bloomberg is trying to buy the defeat of Trump with 'massively unequal wealth'

It's "ironic" that the party bent on fighting income inequality could nominate Michael Bloomberg, a man worth $54 billion, to attempt to defeat President Trump, FOX Business’ Stuart Varney argued in his latest “My Take.”

“[Bloomberg has] told the New York Times that he is prepared to spend a billion dollars to defeat Donald Trump. Bloomberg is a Democrat running for the presidency, some would say he’s trying to buy the presidency — certainly, he’s trying to buy the defeat of Trump,” Varney said.

BLOOMBERG AD SPENDING ON 2020 ELECTION TOPS $200 MILLION

Income inequality and the unfairness of the billionaire class is the biggest gripe of many in the Democratic Party, according to Varney. Now, one of the richest men in the world has come along prepared to use his “massively unequal wealth” to seat himself in the Oval Office, he continued.

“In the Trump era, we’re used to political upset, but this takes the cake. The $54 billion man will do his best to combat income inequality,” Varney said.

WARREN CAMPAIGN TOUTS ‘BEST’ START TO FUNDRAISING MONTH IN 2020 CYCLE

Instead, the Democrats should listen to Trump’s economic adviser Larry Kudlow who noted that the income gap is narrowing. That the net worth of the bottom 50 percent of Americans is growing faster than the net worth of the top 1 percent, Varney suggested.

“That’s happening because of a growing capitalist economy directed by a capitalist president,” he argued.

By the time of the Democratic National Convention this summer, Bloomberg will likely have bought quite a few delegates and socialist candidates like Warren and Sanders will have racked up a lot as well, Varney argued. The convention will be the mega-billionaire against the billionaire haters all within the same party, he added.

“Come November it could be Trump versus Bloomberg — the battle of the billionaires — or Trump versus a socialist. Absolutely must-see TV. A this point, it’s hard to see Mr. Trump losing,” he concluded.

