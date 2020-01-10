Warren campaign touts ‘best’ start to fundraising month in 2020 cycle

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren’s campaign touted its “best” fundraising start in the 2020 primary cycle on Friday — one week after she revealed a fraction of her previous fundraising haul.

“January 2020 has been the best fundraising start to any month of our campaign so far,” Warren’s chief strategist, Joe Rospars, wrote on Twitter.

Last Friday, the Massachusett senator’s campaign announced it raised $21.2 million in the fourth quarter, substantially less than progressive rival Bernie Sanders’ astonishing $34.5 million haul.

She also raised less in the last three months of 2019 than she had during the third quarter, a drop that coincided with her a dip in polls, an occurrence that’s seemingly tied to the release of her sweeping, $20 trillion Medicare-for-all proposal.

During the previous quarter, Warren’s campaign raised $24.6 million from small donors, the second-highest amount. She trailed only Sanders, who received a staggering $25.3 million from donors. Both candidates have sworn off the traditional big-money fundraisers, unlike 2020 rivals former Vice President Joe Biden and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Anticipating a fundraising dip, Warren’s campaign tried to lower expectations: Just days before the fundraising deadline, Warren’s campaign sounded the alarm to supporters that she’d raised just $17 million, asking them to chip in “$2 or whatever you can” to reach a $20 million goal.

Though she raised the least among the four frontrunners — Biden, Sanders and Buttigieg — her campaign painted it as a victory, with Rospars calling it the “best-ever end-of-quarter, best day and best hour of fundraising.”

“As always: grassroots all the way, $0 from selling access to big donors,” Rospars said.

