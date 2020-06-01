Varney: American unity replaced by a nation on edge

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, in his latest “My Take,” argues Americans are saddened and angered by protests turning violent.

“A week ago, the whole country was outraged at the killing of George Floyd,” Varney said. “There was universal agreement that a grave injustice had been done. The outrage at injustice has turned into outrage at our cities burning. It is Monday morning June 1 and our unity is gone, replaced by a nation on edge.”

Varney said there is a lot of anger in the country as well.

“The sight of St. John's Church in Washington D.C. on fire betrays the memory of George Floyd,” Varney said. “According to Christianity Today, Floyd spent decades mentoring young people through his ministry. He was a good man.”

Varney believes U.S. rivals are using the recent violence to "shame America."

“Here's a tweet from an account associated with Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, ‘If you're dark skinned in the U.S. you can't be sure you'll be alive in the next few minutes,’” Varney said. “Doesn't that make you mad? The Chinese government looking at the riots here say they had shown "restraint" in Hong Kong. That makes me mad too.”

Varney said perhaps the reaction from “Trump-haters,” both in the U.S. and abroad, was to be expected.

“They've jumped on the bandwagon,” he said. “They see another opportunity to embarrass the president and blame him for everything and anything.”

Varney pointed to the news of Antifa’s alleged involvement in the riots.

“The president believes [Antifa is] a domestic terrorist group,” Varney said. “There's speculation they turned peaceful protests into riots deliberately. Police have found stockpiles of bricks and Molotov cocktails, clearly gotten ready to bring violence.”

Despite all this, Varney believes the prevailing feeling in American is sadness.

“I know a lot of people who would not watch the news over the weekend: they just didn't want to see it,” he said. “There is anger too. Anger that for the umpteenth time in the last half-century, our cities are burning. Despite all the efforts made and the money spent we're clearing up the broken glass again.”

Varney said the U.S. is his adopted country and he doesn't like to see it "dragged throught the mud."

“America doesn't deserve it,” he said.

