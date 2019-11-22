Varney: A special socialist relationship is growing between US and UK

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney argued that Britain’s contender for prime minister Jeremy Corbyn, and 2020 Democratic contenders Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren are in “lockstep,” creating a new Anglo-American special relationship based on socialism, in his latest "My Take."

“This is what they’re all about: anger at the rich, jealousy of wealth, those are the base-lines of Anglo-American socialism,” Varney said on Friday.

Corbyn wants to reverse business tax cuts, raise taxes on high-income people, raise the estate tax, impose a new tax on oil companies, while taking special aim at billionaires, according to Varney. This, he noted, is almost exactly the same as the platforms of both Warren and Sanders.

On climate policy, Varney again found similarities between America’s socialist candidates and Britain’s. On this side of the Atlantic, it’s the Green New Deal, over there, it’s the “green transformation,” he said.

Both plans, he added, are characterized by the same goals of drastic emissions cuts, everyone switching to electric cars, heavy taxes on the fossil fuel industry, and constant spending on anything green.

“Corbyn, Warren, and Sanders all see dire climate predictions as a socialist opportunity,” Varney said.

As for free giveaways, its free broadband, free college and, of course, free health care for all, Varney said of the three socialists.

“And here’s another similarity. Neither Brits nor Americans want the radical transformation that the socialists demand,” he said.

The massive tax hikes and forced green revolution don’t bring prosperity, they bring recession and national decline, Varney added.

“But I’m happy to say that on both sides of the Atlantic, the socialists will lose,” he said, concluding that “the special socialist relationship will disappear when the votes are counted. And that’s a wonderful thing.”

