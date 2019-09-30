US employers expect Medicare for All would increase taxes and costs

As 2020 Democrats squabble over the best ways to reform the health care sector, U.S. employers appear to be anxious about a possible transition to a "Medicare for All" system.

Continue Reading Below

According to a new survey from the National Business Health Group, most respondents had “significant reservations” about Medicare for All — and among the major issues were rising costs.

More than 81 percent of employers expected that tax rates would have to increase in order to fund the program.

A majority thought the government-sponsored health care system would increase U.S. health care hosts – including those borne by employees. They also expected a Medicare for All system to decrease overall health care quality and health care delivery innovation.

On the plus side, the vast majority of employers thought the system would decrease the number of uninsured people in the country.

They were largely divided on whether it would increase access to health care.

Nearly half of all respondents said the program should not be expanded to encompass those below the age of 65, while others supported more modest expansions of the system.

Medicare for All is a divisive issue within the Democratic Party itself. For example, Sen. Bernie Sanders, an Independent Vermont, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat from, Massachusetts, support a complete expansion of the program whereby there is no role for the private sector.

On the other hand, Sen. Kamala Harris, a Democrat from California, does not support getting rid of the role of the private sector entirely.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has advocated for adding a public option to ObamaCare, as have Sen. Cory Booker, of New Jersey, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, of South Bend, Indiana, and former Texas lawmaker, Beto O’Rourke.