United Airlines pilot awarded $300K after wrongful bust for indecent exposure

The city of Denver must hand over $300,000 to a United Airlines pilot wrongfully arrested for standing naked in front of his hotel room window, according to a report.

The claim dated to Sept. 20, 2018, when Denver International Airport employees notified police that Andrew Collins of Leesburg, Virginia, could be seen unclothed and fondling himself in front of his 10th-floor window at the Westin at Denver International Airport, according to a report by FOX 31 in Denver. Collins was arrested and charged him with indecent exposure, according to an earlier report by the outlet.

He pleaded not guilty, with his attorney arguing that being naked in a hotel room is not a crime and that Collins wasn't aware anyone could see inside.

A judge later dropped the charges.

"That's how we protect our rights -- by holding people accountable," Collins told the outlet. He had sought $1 million in his wrongful arrest suit.

United Airlines suspended Collins for six months, according to the report. Though he’s resumed his role with the airline, Collins said he’s reminded of the incident daily.

"I have to explain this situation every day without fail," he said. "I have been tagged by Homeland Security. Anytime I get back into the country, I am pulled aside and asked if I have been in trouble with the law.”

A spokesperson for United Airlines didn't immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment.

Collins's attorney also told the outlet that the hotel, which is owned by Marriot, permitted officers to come inside without a warrant and intimated a lawsuit could be filed in the future.

"The DIA Westin, managed by Marriot, they performed poorly,” he said. “[W]e'd like them to step up and acknowledge responsibility.”

Neither the lawyer nor representatives of United and the hotel chain immediately responded to a request for comment from FOX Business.