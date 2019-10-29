United Airlines, Marriott launching baggage delivery service

United passengers flying “the largest premium route in the world" are getting a new perk this week.

United Airlines announced Tuesday that it has partnered with Marriott International to offer a complimentary service delivering baggage from London’s Heathrow airport to five Marriott properties in the city. United says the service, launching Nov. 1, is an industry first.

"The flight between New York/Newark and London is one of the most serviced routes in the world, and we are continually looking at how we can offer superior services and amenities for our customers traveling between these two major cities," Andrew Nocella, United’s chief commercial officer, said.

The service’s launch will be offered to customers flying in United’s premium Polaris cabin from Newark to Heathrow. Passengers will head to a special bag-drop desk, open every morning, after clearing immigration and customs. No pre-registration is required and the service is free of charge for Polaris passengers.

Members of Marriott’s Bonvoy travel program will then be notified by the Bonvoy app when their bags arrive at the hotel. United promises to deliver your bag by the early evening - its Newark-London flights operate overnight, and touch down in London throughout the morning.

Newark is a major hub for United. The airline flies more than 41,000 passengers every day on approximately 400 flights from New Jersey's largest airport including five nonstop services to London Heathrow, a route also operated daily by British Airways and Virgin Atlantic.

United uses reconfigured Boeing 767 aircraft, designed to maximize the number of premium seats available, on the route.

