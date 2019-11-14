Twinkies cereal hitting store shelves in December

Twinkies for breakfast? It's not just a child's dream anymore.

Hostess Brands and Post are teaming up to launch the iconic sponge cake in cereal form, the companies announced Wednesday. The brands have partnered up in the past to produce cereals inspired by the Honey Bun and Donettes snack products.

“In developing a cereal version of the iconic Twinkies, our top priority was focused on delivering the great Twinkies flavor in each bite,” said Josh Jans, Brand Manager of Cereal Partnerships at Post Consumer Brands in a release.

“Knowing that taste remains the No. 1 purchase driver of cereal, we conducted multiple consumer tests, and the new Twinkies Cereal delivered," Jans said.

A serving of Twinkies Cereal packs 180 calories, six grams of saturated fat, 135 milligrams of sodium, and 16 grams of sugar, according to Post, which might actually be worse for your health than a traditional Twinkie. The regular sponge cake, according to Livestrong, contains 150 calories, 2.5 grams of saturated fat and only nine grams of sugar — provided you only eat one.

The cream-filled snack has been around since 1930 and became entwined with pop culture, appearing in blockbuster films from 1984's "Ghostbusters" to 2008's "WALL-E," and many many others. The Twinkie even found its way into the National Millenium Time Capsule alongside bastions of 20th-century cultural significance like a piece of the Berlin Wall and footage of the 1969 moon landing, according to Mental Floss.

Thanks to its status and consistent branding over the decades, the Twinkie brand has amassed a loyal fanbase.

"Considering the outrage spurred in 2012," when Twinkies briefly disappeared from store shelves as Hostess went through bankruptcy, "and their much-celebrated come back in 2013, it’s no surprise that Twinkies rank highest in consumer loyalty among Hostess brands," the companies said.

