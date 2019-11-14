Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Food and Drinks

Sonic is selling $1 hot dogs today — here's how many you can get

The drive-in chain is offering the deal for its All-American Dogs or its Chili Cheese Coney.

By FOXBusiness
close
Host of Fox Nation’s 'Park’d' Abby Hornacek reports from a Veterans Day business fair in Fox Square and talks with Feltman’s of Coney Island about its hot dog business and its work raising money for the Headstrong Project, which helps veterans with mental health issues.video

How selling hot dogs can help veterans with mental health needs

Host of Fox Nation’s 'Park’d' Abby Hornacek reports from a Veterans Day business fair in Fox Square and talks with Feltman’s of Coney Island about its hot dog business and its work raising money for the Headstrong Project, which helps veterans with mental health issues.

You can buy hot dogs for just $1 on Thursday -- but there is a limit to how many you can get.

Continue Reading Below

Sonic Drive-In announced the deal -- which is only for Nov. 14 -- on social media Wednesday.

“It would be a doggone shame if you missed it,” the restaurant captioned one of its Facebook posts.

QUIZNOS PARTNERS TO TEST PLANT-BASED CORNED BEEF SANDWICH

The $1 deal -- which doesn't include tax -- is good for Sonic's 6" Chili Cheese Coney and its All-American Dogs, but customers can only purchase five hot dogs at the discounted price.

The deal is also not valid alongside any other combos or offers, the restaurant explained.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

According to Sonic's website, the All-American Dog is a beef hot dog with ketchup, yellow mustard, relish and chopped onions on top.

The Chili Cheese Coney is also a beef hot dog, with a chili and cheddar cheese topping.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS