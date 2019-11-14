Sonic is selling $1 hot dogs today — here's how many you can get

You can buy hot dogs for just $1 on Thursday -- but there is a limit to how many you can get.

Continue Reading Below

Sonic Drive-In announced the deal -- which is only for Nov. 14 -- on social media Wednesday.

“It would be a doggone shame if you missed it,” the restaurant captioned one of its Facebook posts.

QUIZNOS PARTNERS TO TEST PLANT-BASED CORNED BEEF SANDWICH

The $1 deal -- which doesn't include tax -- is good for Sonic's 6" Chili Cheese Coney and its All-American Dogs, but customers can only purchase five hot dogs at the discounted price.

The deal is also not valid alongside any other combos or offers, the restaurant explained.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

According to Sonic's website, the All-American Dog is a beef hot dog with ketchup, yellow mustard, relish and chopped onions on top.

The Chili Cheese Coney is also a beef hot dog, with a chili and cheddar cheese topping.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS