Trump touts religious tax exemptions at Miami ‘Evangelicals for Trump’ event

President Trump speaks about religious institutions’ tax-exempt status and ending the Johnson Amendment at an ‘Evangelicals for Trump’ event in Miami, Florida. The Johnson Amendment is a provision in the U.S. tax code that prohibits all nonprofit organizations from endorsing or opposing political candidates.video

President Trump speaks about religious institutions’ tax-exempt status and ending the Johnson Amendment at an ‘Evangelicals for Trump’ event in Miami, Florida. The Johnson Amendment is a provision in the U.S. tax code that prohibits all nonprofit organizations from endorsing or opposing political candidates.

At the “Evangelicals for Trump” event in Miami on Friday, President Trump spoke about achieving a campaign promise for religious institutions: ending the Johnson Amendment.

The amendment, enacted in 1954, is a provision in the U.S. tax code that prohibits nonprofit organizations, including religious bodies, from endorsing or denouncing political candidates.

“My administration has taken decisive action, and historic action, to protect religious liberty,” he said at El Rey Jesus Church. “Just as I promised in the campaign, we have stopped the Johnson Amendment, where they are trying to take away your tax-exempt status.”

The amendment outlines that monetary contributions to political campaigns, in addition to verbal or written support, could result in “the imposition of certain excise taxes.”

In December, Pastor Guillermo Maldonado, of the King Jesus International Ministry in Florida, encouraged churchgoers to attend the event. While some argued his comments violate the amendment, the church said it is not endorsing the president.

“The Jan. 3 ‘Evangelicals for Trump’ event is being paid for and organized by President Trump's election campaign,” it said in a statement. “We agreed to lease space in exchange for fair compensation. No church resources are being used and our agreement to provide rental space is not an endorsement of Trump's campaign or any political party.”

The move to end the Johnson Amendment comes as the president seeks to shore up support among his evangelical base. While more than 80 percent of evangelicals voted for Trump in 2016, support may have wavered in December when magazine Christianity Today published an editorial criticizing the president’s “grossly immoral character.”

