Obama alums partner for $75M digital campaign to attack Trump

As Democratic presidential hopefuls trade barbs in the lead-up to the 2020 election, two Obama campaign veterans announced Monday they'll raise $75 million to spend on digital advertising to offset President Trump's incumbent advantage.

David Plouffe, a former adviser to Barack Obama, and Tara McGowan, a former digital producer for Obama's re-election campaign, call their initiative "Four is Enough" ⁠— presumably referring to four years of the Trump presidency.

The ads will be funded by two groups, Acronym and its affiliated political action committee, Pacronym. McGowan is founder and CEO of Acronym, a nonprofit.

"Four is Enough will run sophisticated online advertising campaigns to counter Trump's efforts online and reach voters in key 2020 battleground states - and educate them on what's at stake in the 2020 presidential election," an Acronym spokesman told FOX Business on Monday.

The spokesman said Four is Enough will run as an independent expenditure program through election day 2020 and cannot coordinate with the Democratic nominee.

The group has raised about $30 million of its goal, McGowan told The New York Times.

Four is Enough will focus on five states for starters: Arizona, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, The Times reported.

The initiative will include ads on Facebook, YouTube and other digital platforms as well as promote local news coverage that is unfavorable to the Trump administration.

"[Trump is] trying to define our entire field as unacceptable to swing voters: 'They're socialists, there are going to be 90 percent taxes, you can't fly on an airplane, you can't eat steak,'" Plouffe told The Times. "We have to understand there is live fire out there."

FOX Business' inquiry to Pacronym was not returned at the time of publication.

