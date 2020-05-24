Amazon fires back at Biden tax dig: 'We pay every cent owed'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Amazon took to Twitter on Friday, firing back at presidential candidate Joe Biden, who accused the tech giant of not paying enough taxes based on its profitability.

"I've said it before, and I'll say it again: No company pulling in billions of dollars in profits should pay a lower tax rate than firefighters and teachers," Biden tweeted. "It's time for Amazon to pay its fair share."

The Amazon Policy Twitter account responded to Biden, arguing he should be aware that Congress approved the current tax laws since he spent three decades in the Senate.

"We pay every cent owed," Amazon said. "You spent 3 decades in the Senate & know that Congress wrote these tax laws to encourage companies to invest in the US economy. We have. 500k jobs w/ a min wage of $15/hr across 40 states. Assume your complaint is w/ the tax code, not Amazon."

According to tax policy non-profit Tax Foundation, Biden's presidential policy plans to increase the corporate income tax rate from 21 percent to 28 percent, and create a minimum rate for corporations with profits of $100 million or more.

