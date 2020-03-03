Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump calls for one-year payroll tax cut

'Great for the middle class,' Trump said

By FOXBusiness
Lawmakers are working in a bipartisan effort to fund coronavirus relief and Senate Republicans are investigating the possibility of tax relief if the crisis gets worse. FOX Business’ Edward Lawrence with more. video

President Trump called for a one-year payroll tax cut in a tweet.

"The Democrats in the House should propose a very simple one year Payroll Tax cut. Great for the middle class, great for the USA!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

Top White House officials were reportedly considering temporary payroll tax cut last summer.

Trump's statement comes as his administration is sharing snippets of a possible middle-class tax cut plan. The Trump administration is working to introduce such a plan by September, National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo.

TAX CUTS 2.0 COULD INCLUDE THIS MIDDLE-CLASS WINDFALL: KUDLOW

During a meeting in the Oval Office, Kudlow said, Trump urged Kudlow to "get it out by September," which would be two months before the 2020 election.

