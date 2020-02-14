Expand / Collapse search
Trump wants 'tax cuts 2.0' by September, Kudlow says

White House wants to give the middle class a 10 percent tax cut and make 2017 tax cuts permanent

By FOXBusiness
White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow tells FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo that America's middle class could see a 10 percent tax cut by September. The Wall Street Journal senior writer Jon Hilsenrath weighs in.

The Trump administration is working to introduce a middle-class tax cut plan by September, according to National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow.

During a meeting in the Oval Office, he said, President Trump urged Kudlow to "get it out by September," which would be two months before the 2020 election.

"It'll come out sometime in September," Kudlow told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo.

The administration, he said, will likely use the Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought's $1.4 trillion budget request to craft the package and make tax cuts permanent.

Kudlow calls on a reporter as he answers questions outside the White House. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Kudlow said the administration plans to give the middle class a 10 percent tax cut in addition to strengthening and making permanent "some of the other tax cuts."

Many of the individual tax cuts in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 expire in 2025.

