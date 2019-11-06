Trump Jr. rips NY politicians over 'insane' taxes: They scared away tens of thousands of producers

Donald Trump Jr. on Wednesday sounded off on New York politicians over high taxes.

"They've done nothing to promote business,” he told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo. “Everything's about how do we be more woke? Let's raise taxes. They've scared away tens of thousands of people who are producers from New York.”

Trump Jr.’s comments come on the heels of his father, President Trump's, decision to change his primary place of residence from New York City to Palm Beach, Florida where his Mar-a-Lago resort is located, over political differences and taxes.

Florida has no state income tax or inheritance tax, while New York’s top income tax rate is more than 8 percent.

Trump. Jr. believes that Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Mayor Bill de Blasio, and Sen. Chuck Schumer -- all Democrats -- are pushing away people that are creating jobs.

“Those are the guys that are paying the majority of the insane taxes that you pay in New York,” said Trump Jr. “Why would any of them stay here?”

New York is among a number of high-tax states contending with an exodus of residents to lower-tax states – a trend that has ramped up after state and local tax (SALT) deductions were capped at $10,000 under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

FOX Business’ Brittany De Lea contributed to this story.