Trump picks Camp David for G7 after ruing Doral backlash

President Trump said Tuesday that the 2020 G7 Summit will be held at Camp David in Maryland.

The president made the announcement during a bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the NATO Summit in London after receiving criticism when Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney announced in October that the summit would be held at his Miami golf resort.

"I think it's been more or less announced. We're gonna do it at Camp David," Trump said, adding that the presidential retreat is "a place that people like."

"And we'll be doing some very special things at Camp David. It's nearby. It's close. We're going to give very good access to the press -- you'll have great access. And we'll have a little bit of a Washington, I think, deliverance," he said.

While announcing the decision to hold the summit in Miami, Mulvaney said in October that Camp David "was a miserable place to have the G7" in reference to a May 2012 summit event hosted at Camp David under former President Barack Obama.

"It was way too small. It was way too remote. My understanding is this media didn't like it because you had to drive an hour on a bus to get there either way," Mulvaney said.

After receiving backlash for potentially profiting from the event, Trump said on Twitter that his administration would "begin the search for another site."

"Based on both Media & Democrat Crazed and Irrational Hostility, we will no longer consider Trump National Doral, Miami, as the Host Site for the G-7 in 2020. We will begin the search for another site, including the possibility of Camp David, immediately. Thank you!" Trump tweeted.

He later said the Doral resort would have been the "best place" for the event, but said there was "too much heat" from Democrats and the news media.