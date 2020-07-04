Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Small Business

Trump extends PPP deadline with $130B left in small business fund

Deadline for PPP small business loans now Aug. 8

close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for July 2

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

President Trump signed a bill extending the Paycheck Protection Program on Saturday.

Continue Reading Below

The law reauthorizes lending to small businesses under the PPP through Aug. 8. It also separates the authorized limits for commitments under the PPP from other Small Business Administration loan programs.

President Trump speaks at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, on Friday, July 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The deadline for small business owners to apply for a PPP loan had been June 30, but more than $134 billion for the coronavirus pandemic stimulus program was left afterward, according to the SBA.

As of June 27, the administration had given out more than 4.7 million forgivable loans totaling $518 billion through the program.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE

Check back for more on this developing story.