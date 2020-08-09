Expand / Collapse search
Taxes

Trump payroll tax executive order likely worth $1,200 per worker: Kudlow

Trump directed a payroll tax deferral to run from September through the end of December

President Donald Trump provides an update on his administration's coronavirus response and the economy.video

Trump announces plans to extend unemployment benefits, payroll tax cut to the end of 2020

President Donald Trump provides an update on his administration's coronavirus response and the economy.

The payroll tax deferral President Trump enacted via executive order on Saturday would save the average person about $1,200 over four months beginning in September, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Sunday.

"I think it's going to be in a couple of weeks, and I think it's going to come to about $1,200 per person," Kudlow told CNN's "State of the Union."

Trump has repeatedly pushed for a payroll tax cut amid the pandemic and included it in the four executive actions he signed this weekend.

"With respect to the payroll tax, basically we're giving 140-some-odd million people who worked through this pandemic, they're heroes, we're giving them about a $1,200 wage increase after tax," Kudlow said.

Trump's executive orders also included an extension of federally enhanced unemployment benefits that will require states to chip in 25% of the $400-per-individual bump. The administration has not confirmed that all 50 states are on board, Kudlow said.

"So based on our estimates, the states will be able to provide the extra $100," he said. "We'll probably find that out today or tomorrow as we make our canvas. We've been in touch with them. We have very good records coming out of the Treasury Department. But we will be in touch."

