Trump promises executive action for eviction moratorium 'very soon'

President Trump has been considering taking executive action to provide coronavirus relief to Americans as Congress languishes in ongoing negotiations over their next stimulus package, and in a Thursday interview with Geraldo Rivera he revealed at least part of what that could entail.

Rivera asked Trump why he had not already taken action to put a national moratorium on evictions and foreclosures, as an eviction moratorium included in the CARES Act, protecting an estimated 12 million renters in federally backed properties, expired at the end of July.

“I’m going to,” Trump said. “Soon very soon,” he added, promising “I will be doing it on evictions.”

Shortly afterward he tweeted: "Upon departing the Oval Office for Ohio, I’ve notified my staff to continue working on an Executive Order with respect to Payroll Tax Cut, Eviction Protections, Unemployment Extensions, and Student Loan Repayment Options."

This escalated Trump’s words on the issue from Monday, when Trump said that he would take action if necessary.

"A lot of people are going to be evicted, but I'm going to stop it because I'll do it myself if I have to," Trump told reporters at the White House. "I have a lot of powers with respect to executive orders, and we’re looking at that very seriously right now."

Trump noted at the time that individuals who are evicted often go to homeless shelters where, he said, they could be at higher risk of contracting COVID-19.

Democrats in the House passed the HEROES Act in May, which calls for more than $3 trillion in stimulus and relief measures. Senate Republicans' HEALS Act would provide a $1 trillion stimulus package. The two parties remain locked in negotiations as they try to form a final bill with bipartisan support.

Other potential executive action from Trump could include a suspension of the payroll tax. Democrats and a number of Republicans have opposed this, and it is unlikely to appear in the next stimulus bill.

