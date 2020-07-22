Coronavirus eviction bans, enhanced unemployment to expire: How will that affect the economy?

The U.S. economy is set to be tested in the coming weeks as both the federal eviction moratorium and enhanced unemployment benefits enacted to offset the coronavirus pandemic expire in late July.

The federal eviction moratorium, which applies to units assisted by Community Development Block Grant and similar loans, expires July 24 and is not to be confused with wider eviction bans enacted by some states. Some of those state-imposed bans, like North Carolina's, have already expired.

North Carolina's eviction moratorium expired June 21. Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation-backed group The Eviction Lab ranks the state in the bottom 15 for its coronavirus housing policy. Law professor Emily Benfer is working with The Eviction Lab.

“It became very clear early on that moratoriums were not equal, with the exception of one thing — they all expire,” Benfer told WFAE. “If the only thing the state does is pause the eviction process with a moratorium, the only thing the state has done is delay the crisis. The moment the moratorium lifts, the crisis will still exist and will most likely amplify.”

Census Bureau data shows that approximately 12 million adults live in households that were unable to make their last rent payment, and 23 million have little or no confidence in their ability to make the next rent payment.

Meanwhile, landlords are also feeling the pinch. Three landlords in New York filed a federal suit over the state's eviction ban, saying it violated the Constitution and allowed tenants to skip rent payments whether they needed to or not, The Real Deal reported. The suit was dismissed.

Similar suits in Arizona, Connecticut and Kentucky are pending, according to The Real Deal.

