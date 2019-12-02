Trump campaign won't credential Bloomberg News reporters for rallies

The Trump campaign said it will not give credentials to Bloomberg News reporters to cover its rallies because of the media company's policy of not investigating Democratic candidates.

Bloomberg News decided not to investigate Michael Bloomberg and his Democratic rivals after the former New York City mayor joined the race. Bloomberg founded Bloomberg LP, which owns the news company.

"The decision by Bloomberg News to formalize preferential reporting policies is troubling and wrong," Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement. "As President Trump’s campaign, we are accustomed to unfair reporting practices, but most news organizations don't announce their biases so publicly."

The campaign said it would decide whether to answer press inquiries from Bloomberg News reporters on a case-by-case basis.

