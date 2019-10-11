US-China reach partial trade deal: Report

The U.S. and China have reached a partial trade deal, and a truce in the long-running trade war may be near, according to Bloomberg.

U.S. stocks took a leg up on the report, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average trading higher by 400 points.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, moments ago speaking on Turkey, declined to confirm reports of a deal but eluded to an announcement.

"We have had a productive two days of discussions," he said while taking reporter questions.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 26936.34 +439.67 +1.66% SP500 S&P 500 2986.34 +48.21 +1.64% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 8102.546962 +151.76 +1.91%

President Trump signaled this morning that talks were heading in the right direction after a week of trading barbs with the Chinese.

"Good things are happening at China Trade Talk Meeting. Warmer feelings than in recent past, more like the Old Days," he tweeted.

Vice Premier Liu He is set to meet with President Trump later this afternoon at the White House.