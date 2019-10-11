Expand / Collapse search
Trade War

US-China reach partial trade deal: Report

Fox Business
Ariel Investments CIO for international and global equities Rupal Bhansali discusses the trade war with China its effects on the markets and the potential Brexit deal.video

China trade deal: ‘We might end up winning the battle, but losing the war’, CIO says

Ariel Investments CIO for international and global equities Rupal Bhansali discusses the trade war with China its effects on the markets and the potential Brexit deal.

The U.S. and China have reached a partial trade deal, and a truce in the long-running trade war may be near, according to Bloomberg.

U.S. stocks took a leg up on the report, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average trading higher by 400 points.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, moments ago speaking on Turkey, declined to confirm reports of a deal but eluded to an announcement.

"We have had a productive two days of discussions," he said while taking reporter questions.

President Trump signaled this morning that talks were heading in the right direction after a week of trading barbs with the Chinese.

"Good things are happening at China Trade Talk Meeting. Warmer feelings than in recent past, more like the Old Days," he tweeted.

Vice Premier Liu He is set to meet with President Trump later this afternoon at the White House.