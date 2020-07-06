Trump administration releases names of PPP borrowers, says program supported 51M jobs

The Trump administration on Monday disclosed the names of more than 658,000 small businesses that received taxpayer-funded loans through the $670 billion Paycheck Protection Program since its launch at the beginning of April.

The disclosures included the names of 658,277 borrowers that received forgivable loans worth more than $150,000, as well as addresses, NAICS codes, zip codes, business type, demographic data, nonprofit information and number of jobs supported.

The agency did not reveal precise dollar amounts of the loans and instead provided a range for each loan. The data shows the government issued $521 billion in loans, with an average loan size of $107,000. Combined, the aid program supported about 51 million jobs, or roughly 84 percent of all employees working at small businesses, the Treasury Department and Small Business Administration said.

Less than $50,000: More than 3.2 million businesses

$100,000 to $150,000: 673,563 businesses

$150,000 to $350,000: 376,113 businesses

$350,000 to $1 million: 199,456 businesses

$1 million to $2 million: 53,030 businesses

$2 million to $5 million: 24,838 businesses

$5 million to $10 million: 4,840 businesses

More than half of the money went to employers in five industries. The health care and social assistance industry received 12.9 percent of the money, while 12.7 percent went to professional and technical services; 12.4 percent went to construction; 10.3 percent went to manufacturing; and 8.1 percent went to restaurants, bars, hotels and other food- and hospitality-service employers.

At the onset, the program was heavily criticized for granting aid to publicly traded companies that had other avenues for relief -- even as small businesses languished. But the SBA and Treasury Department, which jointly administer the program, scrambled to close the loopholes that allowed multimillion-dollar companies to tap the fund, including pledging to audit any loan worth more than $2 million.

More than $30 billion in aid was eventually returned by companies, the government said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.