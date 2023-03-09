Expand / Collapse search
The top side hustles of 2023: How you can make a six figure income with 'no problem'

Consulting is one way to rake in big bucks, according to SideHusl.com CEO Kathy Kristof

Founder, editor, and CEO of SideHusl.com Kathy Kristof joined ‘Varney & Co.’ to share some of her best tips and tricks on how consumers can supplement their wealth with new job opportunities.  video

Americans picking up multiple jobs to make ends meet

As Americans take on multiple jobs to make ends meet, one financial expert discussed how you can seamlessly expand your income. 

Founder and CEO of SideHusl.com Kathy Kristof shared some of this year's savviest side hustles on FOX Business' "Varney & Co." Thursday. 

NURSE BANKS MILLIONS AFTER SIDE HUSTLE GOES VIRAL: 'IT WAS VERY UNINTENTIONAL'

Kristof's company, SideHusl.com, looks at ways an individual can supplement their income through flexible, modern-day side gigs. The site lays out the different methods consumers can acquire new income with, including working an "odd job," selling a service, renting a service, and nearly everything in between.

Image 1 of 3

Students creating programs while using laptop. Boy and girl learning coding in school. They are at desk in classroom. | iStock

"There is actually limitless opportunities. There are the old side hustles. Our website actually researches, reviews and rates more than 450 ways you can make money with flexible part-time gigs. So we do the old ones, we do the new ones. But yeah, some of the new ones have much more promise, and you earn a lot more money," Kristof told host Stuart Varney.

According to Kristof, some of this year's top side hustles include online tutoring, medical care, website consulting, marketing, and information technology. 

side hustle

SideHusl.com CEO and founder Kathy Kristof joined 'Varney & Co.,' Thursday, to break down some of this year's top side gigs of 2023. (Fox News / Fox News)

When Varney asked whether the job industries listed in this year's top side hustles list will continue to expand, Kristof argued that the pandemic has thrust an unprecedented financial advantage to professional side jobs.

"You can make a six-figure income – no problem"

- SideHusl.com founder and CEO Kathy Kristof

"The interesting thing is, the side hustle world has been going on for a while. As you know, there are all these online platforms that promise that they'll help you market your services as an independent contractor. And those have been going on for a while. But the big change, particularly since the pandemic, is that the big growth is in professional side hustles, where you can make hundreds of dollars an hour," Kristof explained.

MANY AMERICANS WORK A SIDE HUSTLE TO MAKE ENDS MEET: SURVEY

"If you have great experience as a consultant, or you just have deep experience in logistics or, tech – or any specific thing – in law. You can sign on with one of these consulting platforms, and you can really set your own rates, but you can make a six-figure income -- no problem," she concluded.

