Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Retail

Thanksgiving Day shopping frenzy tops record with $4.1B spent

Shoppers weren't slowed down at all by their huge turkey feasts.

By FOXBusiness
close
International Council of Shopping Centers CEO Tom McGee discusses the future of shopping malls and why some analysts say we’re seeing ‘the death of retail,’ despite 90 percent of sales still take place in physical stores. video

Will online retail kill shopping malls?

International Council of Shopping Centers CEO Tom McGee discusses the future of shopping malls and why some analysts say we’re seeing ‘the death of retail,’ despite 90 percent of sales still take place in physical stores.

Shoppers on Thursday weren’t slowed down one bit by their huge turkey feasts.

Continue Reading Below

Consumers spent a staggering $4.2 billion online on Thanksgiving, a 14.5 percent from last year and a record high, according to new figures published by Adobe Analytics on Friday. This marks the first time that Thanksgiving shopping has surpassed $4 billion.

Shoppers start looking for Black Friday deals at the opening of an At Home store in Frisco, Texas, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. The 2019 holiday season will be a good measure of the U.S. economy’s health. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

In total, e-commerce behemoths saw a 244 percent boost in sales on Thanksgiving, while smaller retailers experienced a 61 percent jump.

Phones played a huge role in the spike in Turkey Day shopping: Overall, nearly half of the revenue -- 44.9 percent -- stemmed from people’s smartphones, a 24.4 increase over last year.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

“Thanksgiving ... has fast become a favored day by consumers for accelerating their holiday spending and shopping efforts,” Jason Woosley, vice president of commerce and platform at Adobe, said in a statement. “Don’t expect the momentum to slow down anytime soon.”

Black Friday sales are on track to hit $7.4 billion; as of 9 a.m. ET on Friday, shoppers already spent $600 million online, representing a 19.2 percent increase from last year.

BLACK FRIDAY SMART TV BUYERS SHOULD TAKE THIS FBI CYBERSECURITY ADVICE

The full holiday season -- which is six days shorter than is typical, because Thanksgiving fell on the fourth Thursday in November, the last possible date it could be -- is expected to bring in $143.7 billion in online spending. That’s a 14.1 percent increase compared to 2018.

More than half of consumers said they already began shopping, making almost a quarter of purchases, according to a survey released by the National Retail Federation and Proper Insights & Analytics.

“This is further evidence that the holiday season has grown far beyond the period between Thanksgiving and Christmas,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS