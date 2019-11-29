Thanksgiving Day shopping frenzy tops record with $4.1B spent

Shoppers on Thursday weren’t slowed down one bit by their huge turkey feasts.

Consumers spent a staggering $4.2 billion online on Thanksgiving, a 14.5 percent from last year and a record high, according to new figures published by Adobe Analytics on Friday. This marks the first time that Thanksgiving shopping has surpassed $4 billion.

In total, e-commerce behemoths saw a 244 percent boost in sales on Thanksgiving, while smaller retailers experienced a 61 percent jump.

Phones played a huge role in the spike in Turkey Day shopping: Overall, nearly half of the revenue -- 44.9 percent -- stemmed from people’s smartphones, a 24.4 increase over last year.

“Thanksgiving ... has fast become a favored day by consumers for accelerating their holiday spending and shopping efforts,” Jason Woosley, vice president of commerce and platform at Adobe, said in a statement. “Don’t expect the momentum to slow down anytime soon.”

Black Friday sales are on track to hit $7.4 billion; as of 9 a.m. ET on Friday, shoppers already spent $600 million online, representing a 19.2 percent increase from last year.

The full holiday season -- which is six days shorter than is typical, because Thanksgiving fell on the fourth Thursday in November, the last possible date it could be -- is expected to bring in $143.7 billion in online spending. That’s a 14.1 percent increase compared to 2018.

More than half of consumers said they already began shopping, making almost a quarter of purchases, according to a survey released by the National Retail Federation and Proper Insights & Analytics.

“This is further evidence that the holiday season has grown far beyond the period between Thanksgiving and Christmas,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said in a statement.

