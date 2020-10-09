Teen entrepreneur opens shop amid coronavirus pandemic to 'inspire others'

Brooklyn native Paris McKenzie told FOX Business on Friday that she was inspired by her mom to become an entrepreneur and open a beauty shop during the coronavirus pandemic.

“My mom really inspired me to open up the store," McKenzie told "Making Money with Charles Payne."She’s my biggest inspiration."

McKenzie, a 16-year-old senior at the High School for Human Services and Health Professions, acquired skills from working in her mother’s salon and opened up Paris Beauty Supplyz on Church Avenue in Flatbush last month.

Mckenzie said that she was a little nervous initially, but confident enough to open shop.

“At first, I was a bit scared because it is something big, you know, something huge and especially at my age and with my academic career, it was something I was scared to get into", McKenzie explained. "But, I knew I had the knowledge and I had the funds to do it so I said if this can inspire others, then it is something I should do."

McKenzie added that social media has also been a boon to her business' bottom line.

“Business has been really well ever since I posted a store on social media. People have been very supportive," she said. "It is amazing to see how much people I have inspired and how much people have learned or have gained coverage to start their own business just from my post."

McKenzie went on to say that one of her "life goals" is to become an orthopediatric surgeon.

