Where the tax burdens on the richest Americans are the highest

While there’s a lot of talk about raising taxes on the rich in the run-up to the 2020 election, what the wealthiest Americans pay can vary greatly based on where they live.

According to a new study from GOBankingRates, the average single filer in the top 1 percent paid about $447,758 in federal income taxes alone last year.

Some wealthy taxpayers face hefty tax burdens in their respective states, which has resulted in an exodus of individuals from some high-tax locales like New York and California. Florida continues to be a popular destination for residents fleeing high-tax states in the Northeast, while Texas, Arizona and Washington saw an influx of movers from California.

Here’s a look at some of the states where the tax burden on the richest 1 percent is the highest, as compiled by GOBankingRates:

California

Average income of the top 1 percent: $1,693,094

Total income taxes paid (single filers): $785,698

Total effective income tax rate (single filers): 46.41 percent

Total income taxes paid (married filing jointly): $737,935

Total effective income tax rate (married filing jointly): 43.58 percent

What you need to earn to be in the top 1 percent: $514,694

Minnesota

Average income of the top 1 percent: $1,185,581

Total income taxes paid (single filers): $510,291

Tax effective income tax rate (single filers): 43.05 percent

Total income taxes paid (married filing jointly): $474,799

Total effective income tax rate (married filing jointly): 40.05 percent

What you need to earn to be in the top 1 percent: $443,118

New York

Average income of the top 1 percent: $2,202,480

Total income taxes paid (single filers): $946,058

Tax effective income tax rate (single filers): 42.96 percent

Total income taxes paid (married filing jointly): $891,483

Total effective income tax rate (married filing jointly): 40.47 percent

What you need to earn to be in the top 1 percent: $550,174

New Jersey

Average income of the top 1 percent: $1,581,829

Total income taxes paid (single filers): $671,421

Tax effective income tax rate (single filers): 42.44 percent

Total income taxes paid (married filing jointly): $637,051

Total effective income tax rate (married filing jointly): 40.27 percent

What you need to earn to be in the top 1 percent: $588,575

Oregon

Average income of the top 1 percent: $908,898

Total income taxes paid (single filers): $384,165

Tax effective income tax rate (single filers): 42.27 percent

Total income taxes paid (married filing jointly): $350,221

Total effective income tax rate (married filing jointly): 38.53 percent

What you need to earn to be in the top 1 percent: $358,937

Connecticut

Average income of the top 1 percent: $ $2,522,806

Total income taxes paid (single filers): $1,066,003

Tax effective income tax rate (single filers): 42.25 percent

Total income taxes paid (married filing jointly): $1,030,389

Total effective income tax rate (married filing jointly): 40.84 percent

What you need to earn to be in the top 1 percent: $700,800

Hawaii

Average income of the top 1 percent: $797,001

Total income taxes paid (single filers): $336,071

Tax effective income tax rate (single filers): 42.17 percent

Total income taxes paid (married filing jointly): $297,745

Total effective income tax rate (married filing jointly): 37.36 percent

What you need to earn to be in the top 1 percent: $310,566

Vermont

Average income of the top 1 percent: $816,579

Total income taxes paid (single filers): $328,444

Tax effective income tax rate (single filers): 40.22 percent

Total income taxes paid (married filing jointly): $294,011

Total effective income tax rate (married filing jointly): 36.01 percent

What you need to earn to be in the top 1 percent: $321,969

Iowa

Average income of the top 1 percent: $788,419

Total income taxes paid (single filers): $317,788

Tax effective income tax rate (single filers): 40.15 percent

Total income taxes paid (married filing jointly): $285,385

Total effective income tax rate (married filing jointly): 36.04 percent

What you need to earn to be in the top 1 percent: $331,572

Wisconsin

Average income of the top 1 percent: $964,358

Total income taxes paid (single filers): $386,235

Tax effective income tax rate (single filers): 40.05 percent

Total income taxes paid (married filing jointly): $352,643

Total effective income tax rate (married filing jointly): 36.57 percent

What you need to earn to be in the top 1 percent: $349,905

