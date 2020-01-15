Switzerland named the best country in the world — Here’s where the US ranks

Switzerland has continued its reign as the world’s best country, according to a new report.

On Wednesday, U.S. News & World Report -- along with BAV Group and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania -- published the results of its Best Countries ranking for 2020.

For the fourth year in a row, Switzerland took the top spot on the list.

The report surveyed more than 20,000 business leaders, middle-class and higher people with a college education, and citizens representative of their country, according to a press release.

The survey analyzed perceptions of 73 nations on a variety of topics including economic influence, military power, education and quality of life, the release said.

"The goal of the Best Countries report is to understand how global perceptions are related to investment, foreign trade and tourism of a nation," David Reibstein, professor of marketing at the Wharton School, said in a statement.

The survey also looked at how people perceived human rights, diversity, sustainability and trustworthiness in the countries.

Aside from the overall ranking of best country, the report also found the best countries within nine other categories including: “Adventure,” “Citizenship,” “Cultural Influence,” “Entrepreneurship,” “Heritage,” “Movers,” “Open for Business,” “Power” and “Quality of Life.”

The U.S. made the top of the “Power” list and third place on the “Entrepreneurship” list.

To see how the U.S. ranked in the overall list, here are the 10 best countries in the world, according to U.S. News & World Report.

10. Norway

9. Netherlands

8. Sweden

7. United States

6. United Kingdom

5. Australia

4. Germany

3. Japan

2. Canada

1. Switzerland

