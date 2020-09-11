Sur La Table closing more stores under new ownership after bankruptcy

Sur La Table is will close 73 stores as it restructures following bankruptcy proceedings.

Continue Reading Below

Asset disposition firm B. Riley’s Great American Group announced 17 additional store closings Friday on top of the 56 Sur La Table had previously planned.

The Seattle-based high-end kitchenware store will hold liquidation sales at the closing store locations, offering discounts of as much as 30% off original prices, according to the announcement. The sales are expected to last about five weeks, or until all the merchandise is sold. Retail furniture, fixtures and other equipment will also be sold at some locations.

CENTURY 21 FILES FOR BANKRUPTCY, TO CLOSE ALL STORES

Sur La Table has published a list of the locations closing and holding sales on its website.

Scott Carpenter, CEO of retail solutions at Great American Group, advised anyone who is interested in picking up some of the discounted merch to move fast to scoop up deals.

“We are committed to providing customers with the same great in-store experience they have come to expect during this store closing sales event,” Carpenter said in a written statement. “Safety measures are in place to create a safe and healthy space for our shoppers.”

Sur La Table struggled as the coronavirus pandemic kept shoppers home. The company laid off about 20% of its staff in June and filed for bankruptcy protection in July.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Last month, Marquee Brands announced it had partnered with CSC Generation and signed a deal to buy the retailer for an unspecified sum. The new owners said they will continue to operate 55 locations “where it’s business as usual.”

Marquee also controls brands like Martha Stewart and Emeril Lagasse.

“Sur La Table has partnered with the world’s best chefs and kitchen brands to bring customers trusted tools to make delicious memories,” Carpenter said. “And with Marquee Brands and CSC Generation as the new owners of Sur La Table, the brand will be revitalized and better positioned to thrive in a post-COVID-19 retail environment.”