Varney: Someone tell coastal elites ‘fly-over’ country is heart of Electoral College

President Trump this week traveled around the country to multiple events, including the Alabama/LSU football game, addressing an African American audience in Atlanta and “Fight Night” at Madison Square Garden, FOX Business’ Stuart Varney said.

Continue Reading Below

“Which other president would attend an event like that?” Varney said. “Fight Night? Can you see any of the coastal elites going anywhere near it?”

VARNEY: LIFE'S NOT AS AWFUL AS THE LEFT SEEMS TO THINK

Varney said there’s a large contrast between Trump and Democrats such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

“If there was a graph measuring contempt, it would be off the charts for politicians in California and New York; these are the loadstones of loathing,” he said.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), Varney said, spends his time holding secret hearings in D.C., “pulling out all the impeachment stops,” while Speaker Pelosi represents the “ultra-liberal, Bay Area of San Francisco.”

VARNEY: BLOOMBERG CANDIDACY WILL PUT SANITY BACK INTO DEMOCRATIC PARTY

Varney said in New York, chair of the House Judiciary Committee and Senate Minority Leader Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) will pursue impeachment along with Sen. Charles Schumer (D-NY).

“And who could forget New York’s Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez?,” Varney said. “Who could be more anti-Trump than AOC?”

Traveling further up the east coast, Varney said, senators Warren and Bernie Sanders spread anti-Trump slander.

“You get the point,” Varney said. “The president is going to his base, addressing them directly. Rallies, sporting events, parades: he's there. He shows himself to the people.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

But as for the elites, they’re concentrated on the coasts and operate in DC, he said.

“Someone should tell them that fly-over country is the heart of the Electoral College,” Varney said. “And in this constitutional republic, the Electoral College is very important.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

“You have to wonder,” he said. “As the coastal elites roll out impeachment in Washington, and the president brings his prosperity message to the rest of the country, what will we the people make of it all?”