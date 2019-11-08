Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Boeing

Southwest postpones Boeing 737 Max jets' return through March

By FOXBusiness
close
FOX Business' Grady Trimble discusses how Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg was grilled in a Senate hearing on Capitol Hill. Aviation safety expert Kathleen Bangs responds.video

How Boeing handled 737 MAX issue could be a criminal act

FOX Business' Grady Trimble discusses how Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg was grilled in a Senate hearing on Capitol Hill. Aviation safety expert Kathleen Bangs responds.

Southwest Airlines has delayed the use of the Boeing 737 Max jet, which was involved in two deadly crashes, for another month.

Continue Reading Below

"Based on continued uncertainty around the timing of MAX return to service, the company soon plans to proactively remove the MAX from its flight schedule through March 6, 2020," Southwest said in a statement on Friday.

The revision will remove an estimated 175 weekday flights from its schedule out of roughly 4,000 daily flights. Southwest previously grounded its 737 Max fleet until Feb. 8.

Stocks in this Article

BABOEING COMPANY
$352.65
-4.66 (-1.30%)

The world’s largest aerospace company is currently facing multiple lawsuits in both crashes, including one that alleges Boeing concealed problems and refused to ground the plane on its own.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 