Southwest postpones Boeing 737 Max jets' return through March

Southwest Airlines has delayed the use of the Boeing 737 Max jet, which was involved in two deadly crashes, for another month.

"Based on continued uncertainty around the timing of MAX return to service, the company soon plans to proactively remove the MAX from its flight schedule through March 6, 2020," Southwest said in a statement on Friday.

The revision will remove an estimated 175 weekday flights from its schedule out of roughly 4,000 daily flights. Southwest previously grounded its 737 Max fleet until Feb. 8.

The world’s largest aerospace company is currently facing multiple lawsuits in both crashes, including one that alleges Boeing concealed problems and refused to ground the plane on its own.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.