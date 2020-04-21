Social Security recipients need to claim $500 check for kids by Wednesday

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Recipients of Social Security, disability or veteran benefits have until Wednesday to tell the IRS about any children eligible for $500 coronavirus stimulus checks if they want to receive the money this year.

The Internal Revenue Service said Monday that If the recipients have dependent children age 16 or under and did not file a tax return in 2018 or 2019, they need to provide the IRS with certain information by Wednesday via the non-filers tool in order to receive the $500 per child.

“If the IRS does not receive this essential information by Wednesday, their payment will be $1,200 and the $500 per child will be paid to them with a return filing for tax year 2020,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

At the heart of the CARES Act is $1,200 checks for individuals who earn less than $75,000 annually ($2,400 checks for couples who earn less than $150,0000) and $500 for every child. The payments are tapered for higher-earners and phase out completely for individuals who earn more than $99,000, or couples who earn more than $198,000.

Although the $1,200 cash payments will be automatic for individuals who receive these federal benefits, the agency said it needs information from people about their dependents in order to include the $500 per child to the payments.

The IRS instructed Social Security and railroad retirement beneficiaries to use the non-filers tool to provide the agency with the necessary information, including full names and Social Security numbers; mailing address; and bank account type, account number and routing number if you want the payment via direct deposit.

If the individuals do not enter the necessary information by noon Eastern Time on Wednesday, the $500 payment would not be paid until they file their 2020 tax return next year.

Recipients of Supplemental Security Income will have until a later date to provide their information to the IRS.

